What a difference a few weeks can make. Earlier this year, I was stating the importance of making an effort to take clean items to be recycled at the center.
Now here we are wondering if we can even go to the center and hoping there won’t be a crowd and trying to stay 6 feet away from one another. We will all have to do our part to be responsible and look forward to the future.
Spring is full of things to do, but about my favorite thing to do is start preparing my straw bales for planting. It’s a process that takes about 12 days, so I try to time it so they will be ready to plant the first of May.
That being said, I hope you are finding ways to stay occupied and using some of that time in a productive manner. Maybe you could even start planning your spring planting.
The Polk County Recycling Center will reopen Thursday, May 7.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Here’s a couple of reminders:
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
• All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Thanks to my brother for bringing me my straw bales. As he was loading them, another straw bale buyer was waiting for Don to finish loading the 30 bales he was buying for me.
He asked Don if he had a landscaping business and why he was getting so many straw bales. Without hesitation, Don jokingly replied that he was hoarding them in case China quit sending them over.
Apparently the man didn’t see the humor and just looked perplexed.
Don then confessed that the bales were a gift for his sister. Lucky me! So, thanks again to the best big brother a girl could have. And, best of luck to all of you.
