Saying he’s building on “efforts to control, contain and combat COVID-19,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order beginning next week.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the “Stay Home Missouri” order will be effective beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6, until 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24.
“The order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary,” the release said.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Parson said in the release. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being and safety of all Missourians.”
Parson’s order includes specific guidance for staying home, social distancing and operating businesses, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
Among other guidelines, the release said the order requires the following:
- Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed through Friday, April 24.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
- Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location. Retail locations with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet can permit 25% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities. Retail locations with square footage of 10,000 square feet or more can permit 10% or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities.
The release said the order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, “provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including observing the social gathering and social distancing requirements set forth in the order.”
The release said the order will be enforced by local and state health authorities, which are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the order by any legal means.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives,” Parson said. “Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices. This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors and the entire state of Missouri.”
He called for Missouri residents to “be smart, be responsible and stay home.”
As of Friday afternoon, Missouri has 2,113 positive COVID-19 cases out of 24,727 tested in a total population of 6 million Missourians.
This data shows that 8.5% of those tested have been positive, the release said.
Of the 8.5% of Missouri citizens who have tested positive, around 22% have required hospitalization. This means the remaining 78% are recovering at home or have already recovered.
Missouri has at least one positive case in 76 of Missouri’s 114 counties. Over half of the total positive cases are in the St. Louis region, the release said.
The state has had 19 COVID-19 related deaths as of Friday afternoon, the release said. Based on the state's current data, Missouri's death rate is still below 1%.
To view the full “Stay Home Missouri” Order and the federal guidelines defining essential businesses and services, see attachments. For more information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
