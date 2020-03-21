Governor postpones elections

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Thanks to continued concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson has postponed upcoming April elections.
According to a news release from Parson’s office, the governor signed Executive Order 20-03 Wednesday morning and ordered all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, to be postponed until Tuesday, June 2.
The decision came in response to a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the release said.
Ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters must be 18 by April 7 to cast a ballot in the election, the release said.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in the release. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson said via email she knew postponing the election was a possibility.
She said every county clerk and election authority across the state has been "working together these last few days by phone calls, email or social networking to find a solution that would work best for the whole state of Missouri, regardless of the size of county or voting district."
"I am grateful to be part of an association that was able to be united in ensuring all voters in the State of Missouri and Polk County are given the opportunity to participate in the election process while being mindful of the health and well-being of the voter and election workers," Robertson said.
In the release, Ashcroft said he appreciated Parson’s quick approval of the postponement.
Ashcroft said he is “thankful to the local election authorities — your county clerks and boards of election — who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing our next election.”
“These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter,” Ashcroft said.
The decision came after Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri on Friday, March 13.
The release said the governor is authorized to “waive or suspend the operation of any statutory requirement or administrative rule prescribing procedures for conducting state business, where strict compliance with such requirements and rules would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action by the department of health and senior services to respond to a declared emergency or increased health threat to the population” during a state of emergency.
