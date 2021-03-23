Grace Ann Keen, age 19, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born in Palmer, Alaska, on July 10, 2001, to James Alan and Mary Catherine Reuter Keen.
A 2019 graduate of the Family Partnership Charter School, Grace was working toward a degree in exercise science from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. She planned to apply to physical therapy programs in the fall.
Grace was saved at a young age and baptized into the membership of The Anchor Missionary Baptist Church in Anchorage, where she was a faithful member for many years. As her Christian walk deepened, she used her passions for music and teaching to help grow the church’s musical worship. A piano player since kindergarten, she was currently teaching 12 beloved students.
Grace’s talents did not end with music, however. She was an accomplished athlete, swimming competitively at the state level. She did all this while prioritizing the highest of academic standards. Whatever Grace did, she did with all of her soul, mind and strength.
At the time of her passing, Grace was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar. She continued there as before, forming friendships, encouraging others and using her gifts as only she could. She lived out the adage, “Bloom where God plants you.” Her commitment to excellence was surpassed only by her unparalleled love for those around her, wherever she may be.
Grace is survived by her parents, James and Mary Keen; siblings Josiah, Micah and Anna Keen; paternal grandparents John and Barbara Keen; fiance Aidan Welch; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Ann Reuter.
Services were Tuesday, March 23, at Brandywine Community Church, Greenfield, Indiana,with Pastor Michael Calhoun officiating.
