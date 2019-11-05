Grace Hall Pitts passed away Thursday, Oct 3, 2019, in Kansas while visiting family.
Grace was born July 15, 1939, in Rush Center, Kansas. She relocated to southwest Missouri and graduated from Bolivar High School in 1957.
Grace married her sweetheart, Marvin Pitts, also of Bolivar, on Aug. 27, 1957, and they moved to the West Coast. In 1967, they moved to Newberg, Oregon, to raise their family.
Grace’s greatest passion was her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading and cooking.
Please join us at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Chehalem Valley Baptist Church, 26155 NE Bell Road, Newberg OR 97132, to celebrate a life well lived.
Flowers are welcome (delivered to church) or a contribution may be made in honor/memory of Grace Pitts to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York NY 10036.
Grace is survived by her husband, Marv; two daughters, Susan Ouellette and husband Eric and Shiryla Johnson and husband Eric; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey, Zach, Jacob and wife Naomi, Marina and Sierra; one great-grandchild, Edison; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Hall, Wynona (Pitts) Markley (husband Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.