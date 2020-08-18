The Rev. Granville Heatherington Watson Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Rev. Watson was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to the late Granville Watson Sr. and Corene Bolly Watson.
He was a graduate of Lee High School in Columbus and Mississippi State University in Starkville. He earned a Masters of Divinity at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary.
Rev. Watson was ordained as a minister at First Baptist Church in Columbus, where he was also a member in his youth. He served more than 20 years in Moorhead, Mississippi, first as pastor at Moorhead Baptist Church and later as director of missions for the Sunflower County Baptist Association.
Most of his career he was bi-vocational, serving both in full-time ministry and farming catfish in the Mississippi Delta, as well as marketing a water quality product used in aquaculture for many years after his farming days ended.
In 1986, he joined the staff of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, where he held multiple roles for the school of evangelism and development for the university until he fully retired in 2019.
While at SBU, one of his greatest joys in ministry came while serving as an interim pastor on weekends for churches throughout Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Tennessee. He was known for his commitmentto small congregations and for driving hundreds of miles to serve churches in need, developing lifelong friendships in the process.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Becky Evans Watson of Columbus, Mississippi; sons Frank Loper of Starkville and Granville Heatherington “Heath” Watson III (Brook) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughters Heather Watson Gardner (Rick) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Melanie Watson Thompson (Glenn) of Lebanon,Tennessee; grandchildren Brandan Loper, Carlie Loper Caldron, Katie LoperFancher, Mabry Gardner, Grant Gardner, Reese Thompson, Boone Thompson, Jack Thompson, Kate Thompson and Grace Thompson; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Arletta Watson Snyder (Bob) and Sarah Watson Mott (Cecil).
In addition to his parents, Granville was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne Blalock Watson; his son Charles Daniel “Danny” Loper; and his brother Samuel Watson (Linda).
Graveside services were Saturday, Aug. 15, at MemorialGardens of Columbus with Dr. Joe McKeever officiating and Dr. Bobby Douglas assisting. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory, 2nd Avenue North location, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Granville and Becky Watson Pastoral Ministry Scholarship at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Go online to sbuniv.edu and click “give.”
Honorary pallbearers were Bob Marti, Pat Taylor, Larry Lester, Bill Little, Stan Smith, Steven White, Bobby Sanderson, Cecil Mott and his grandsons.
“Well done my good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21
Sign the online guest book at memorialgunterpeel.com, 716 Second Avenue North, Columbus MS.
