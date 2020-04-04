All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
More area groups and organizations have announced cancellations and changes to their upcoming schedules due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
• American Legion: The Thursday, April 9, meeting has been canceled.
• Bolivar Herald-Free Press: The newspaper’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The newspaper also has a drop box outside the front door that may be used at any time. Arrangements may be made for individuals who wish to pick up items via the box, as well. For additional information, call 326-7636.
• MU Extension: Face-to-face meetings and programs have been canceled until Friday, May 15. Currently, the Polk County Extension office is closed. Center staff may be reached by calling the office at 326-4916 and leaving a message or by email. For general information, publications, soil test questions or results, contact the office at drakek@missouri.edu. All agriculture questions may be directed to Wesley Tucker, ag business specialist, at tuckerw@missouri.edu. For all 4-H questions or inquiries and all community related questions, contact Velynda Cameron, 4-H youth development specialist, at cameronv@missouri.edu.
• MU Extension workshops: On Thursday, April 9, a sheep and goat workshop scheduled in Stockton will now be a webinar. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m., with Patrick Davis, Jennifer Lutes and Gene Schmitz presenting the program. Topics will include nutrition, economics and parasite management. Participants will be able to ask questions directly or type questions into a “chat room” for presenters to answer. Registration is due by Tuesday, April 7. Call the Cedar County Extension Center at 276-3313. Registrants will be given a link to access the program.
Travis Harper, an agronomy field specialist in Clinton, has switched several upcoming programs to webinar format. For the next several Wednesday evenings, he will present programs on pasture renovation and management, spring lawn management and an introduction to honey bees and beekeeping. E-mail Travis at harpertw@missouri.edu or call the Henry County Extension Center at 660-885-5556 for more information on accessing these programs.
• Polk County Veterans Welcome Home: The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, has been canceled.
• SBU: Southwest Baptist University has adjusted admissions processes on all campuses — Bolivar, Mountain View, Salem and Springfield — during the COVID-19 global pandemic, including making applications test-optional. SBU is making these temporary amendments to the application process for undergraduate students: test scores are not required, and scholarships and other financial aid will be awarded; to potentially improve academic scholarship eligibility, students may elect to take the online Classic Learning Test; and high school GPA scores may be self-reported. Additionally, the university is offering individual online visits for as long as in-person visits are suspended. Group visit events are canceled for the remainder of the academic year, but the admissions offices are working to develop online experiences for these events. For more information, visit SBUniv.edu/admissions or call 328-1810 for the Bolivar campus; 934-2999 for the Mountain View campus; 573-729-7071 for the Salem campus; or 447-8670 for the Springfield campus.
Have a cancellation or change? Send it to news@bolivarmonews.com.
