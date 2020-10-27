Guenther Albert Baunack was born on Aug.17, 1934, in Leipzig, Germany. He went home to be with our Lord on Oct. 22, 2020.
Guenther came to the U.S. on Dec. 24, 1957. He lived in New Jersey, New York, Montana and California before finally settling in Missouri in 1996 where he had an 80-acre ranch with cows, horses and chickens.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margarete Rokohl, his brother Manfred Naumann, and his sister Helga Gilbert.
He leaves behind his wife, Jan Baunack, sons Alex and Duane, as well as three grandchildren and sisters Irene Kater and Eva Czarevich, and a brother, Claus Rokohl.
Arrangements for Guenther are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home.
