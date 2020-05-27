Hard times ahead

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar R-1 leaders are preparing to tighten their belts in response to a potential funding shortfall from the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Tony Berry told the board of education at its Thursday, May 21, meeting, he’d recently been part of a conference call with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who explained that the state is facing a reduction in budget, and that some of those cuts will be passed on to public school funding.
Board president Paula Hubbert and members J. R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Bill vanHoornbeek and Brandon Van Deren were present for the meeting, with members Jeralyn Shive and Jesse Sheppeck attending via video call.
“(Parson) did not specifically say how much those cuts and withholdings are going to be, but we have a followup call Tuesday, June 2, where he will lay out further details to that plan,” Berry said. “Essentially, what we can understand is that we have been in preparation for a rainy day, and it is raining.”
Berry credited R-1 CFO Kelly Holt’s past work in helping the district budget for future shortfalls.
“Because of what he has done, we’re going to be able to sustain this rain,” he said.
Holt told the board, in addition to the district’s reserves, it’s also set to receive between $490,000 and $500,000 in funding through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security program.
Hubbert asked Holt and Berry if that sum would offset the shortfall.
It won’t, Holt said. State cuts could be as much as 7%.
“A 7% reduction in state funding would be greater than what CARES Act money would be,” he said.
According to the district’s budget document, it was set to receive $13,554,688 from the state for the 2019-20 school year. Seven percent of that figure is $948,828.
There are also stipulations on how the district must spend its CARES allotment, he said.
“The CARES money has to be designated to COVID relief,” Holt said. “Now, that's pretty broad as far as the spectrum of what it can be spent on, but it’s not just anything. Think online learning or transportation for summer school. It’s anything we’ve done at summer school to reduce class sizes, so placing additional staff there would count. You have to designate on the app what you’ll spend it for.”
Berry’s message to the board was one of hope, despite the upcoming challenges.
“Are there going to be hard times? I’m not going to try to sugarcoat it. You’re darn right there will be,” he said. “Are there going to be disagreements? We already know it. What matters is, are you willing to stay in the fight and look for answers and look for what’s best for the kids? Have faith in the work you've done and have faith that this is going to pass, and we’ll be OK.”
Safety first
After missing their spring seasons due to the virus, Bolivar athletes could soon retake the field for summer sports, R-1 activities director Todd Schrader told the board.
Schrader said the district hasn’t yet finalized its schedules.
But, the district has a number of safety measures in place when sports resume.
That includes enforcing social distancing guidelines and taking the temperatures of athletes and coaches.
Anyone who tests over 100.4 degrees will be sent home. Temperatures will be logged, so if someone tests sick, the Polk County Health Center can better trace other potential contacts, Schrader said.
“Our coaches must have a strategic plan for reintroducing their sport and a comprehensive cleaning plan, too,” Schrader said.
Schrader said Liberator football coach Glen Johnson has a plan in place for weight training, with duties broken down for each assistant coach. Athletes will be split in small groups, and students will lift without spotters, he said.
“You might think that’s a safety concern, but what they’re going to do is not move as much weight, so they won’t need to spot,” he said. “Our kids haven’t been active for weeks so when they come back, they’re going to be very sensitive to that. We’re going to take our time.”
Other business
In other business, the board unanimously approved more stringent background checks for district volunteers and substitutes, unanimously approved purchasing 900 Google ChromeBook laptops from SHI for $191,268, and decided to keep the district’s 2020-21 calendar in place.
Closed session
Before and after the meeting, members also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
