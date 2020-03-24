Harold “Ike” Ikerd was born Feb. 18, 1949, to Adron Jackson Ikerd and Jewell Seamster Ikerd in Bolivar and departed this life Friday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Buffalo, at the age of 71.
Ike was reared in Bolivar and graduated from Bolivar High.
He was united in marriage to Roberta Austin Neitzert on Sept. 29, 1989, in Bolivar.
Ike was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He loved to bowl and bowled for 30 years at Buffalo Bowl. His love began at the age of 14, when he set pins manually at Bolivar Bowl.
He joined the Army in 1971 and served through 1973 in Germany as a combat medic during Vietnam.
He was a gunsmith with Ozark Mountain Arms, Silver Dollar City Shooting Demonstrator, Mutton Hollow gun shop and James River Trading Co. Ike loved working at Bass Pro at the gun counter and shooting range.
He taught hunter education for 32 years and won Missouri Instructor of the Year for 1994 and 1996. He certified more than 10,000 students and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award in 2011 from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Ike enjoyed participating in rendezvous and outdoor plays, where he frequently exhibited a collection of primitive goods.
He was a member of Buffalo Rural Fire Department as firefighter and assistant chief. He had served the Louisburg Fire Department as Chief and security officer.
He was a member of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Posse, was a 911 dispatcher and made many 911 signs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Adron Jackson Ikerd, son Steven Thomas Jackson Ikerd and grandson Dakota Lee Moore.
Ike is survived by his wife, Roberta; two sisters, Ada Sikes and Linda Allred; his children James Moore, Kami Coltrin, husband Brandon and Kriston Neitzert; grandchildren James Moore Jr., Austin Moore, Damion Coltrin, Devon Coltrin, Kayla Coltrin and Deegan Coltrin. He leaves many family members and friends and will be missed by all.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m.Thursday, March 26, at the New Hope Cemetery in Louisburg, with Jason Wendlandt officiating. Pallbearers will be Bobby Craver, Shane Duskin, LeRoy Perry, Scott Perry, Kirby Vest and Chris Noodwang. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kriston Neitzert, Clint Carver, Mike Barclay, Brandon Coltrin, Greg Cunningham, Brandon Kenall, James Moore and Austin Moore. Burial will follow the service under the direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Rural Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.