Harold Tristin Koch, age 77 of Wheatland passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born Dec. 14, 1942, at Long Beach, California, the son of Marvin Harold Koch and Nadine Francis Pennington Koch.
He had been a truck driver for several years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #1000, the Trenton Masonic Lodge #111, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Grand Council of Cryptic Masons #37 of Trenton, Trenton #66 Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Missouri, Commandery #24 Knights Templar of Trenton and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a son, Scott and Lisa Koch of Clarksdale; a brother, Bill Koch of Columbia; three granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held in the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
