Harry Eugene Hawkins, 79, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Harry was born on Dec. 10, 1939, to Harry Wesley Hawkins and Mamie Irene in Braymer. In 1966, he married Sandra Goodall.
Harry retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation after 40 years. In Harry's free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing or doing almost anything outdoors.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mamie Hawkins, as well as his sisters Irene Voyles and Mabel Sutton and his brother Clarence Hawkins.
Harry is survived by his wife, Sandy Hawkins, and his daughter, Kim Hawkins and husband Jacob, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services for Harry were Friday, Dec. 6, at Butler Funeral Home with burial following at Slagle Cemetery, Bolivar.
