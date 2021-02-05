Harry Junior Neidel, age 95, of Wheatland passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
He was born June 16, 1925, at Maryville, the son of Harry Theodore and May Crystal McGinness Neidel.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-1945. He was a farmer and had worked in the pattern shop and poured iron for the Metal Foundry at St. Charles, Illinois, for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie Neidel, on May 8, 2018; and his brother, Albert Neidel.
Survivors include his four sons, Steve and Judith Neidel of Hermitage, Kenny and Joann of Wheatland, Jimmy and Kelly Neidel of St. Charles, and Timmy and Kathy Neidel of Wheatland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
