Recent public exposures

The Polk County Health Center shared multiple public exposures from COVID-19 positive individuals.

According to a Wednesday, July 8, health center news release, the two cases “reside in other jurisdictions.” They visited most of the local establishments while infectious, symptomatic and unmasked, the release said.

Before being diagnosed, the two people visited the following Polk County locations:

Tuesday, June 30

Smith’s Restaurant, Bolivar, between noon and 1 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

Westlake Ace Hardware, Bolivar, between 1 and 2 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

C & C Farm and Home, Bolivar, between 1 and 2 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

Thursday, July 2

A variety of flea markets and thrift stores in Bolivar were visited between 1 and 4 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

“The case was unable to specifically identify the locations,” the release said.

Walmart, Bolivar, no specific time determined, infectious and symptomatic, masked.

Saturday, July 4

Walmart, Bolivar, during morning hours, infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

Monday, July 6

Dollar General, Humansville, afternoon hours, specific time unknown, infectious and symptomatic, not masked.

Tuesday, July 7

Walmart, Bolivar, 10:30 a.m. to noon, infectious and symptomatic, masked.

“Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said. “There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.”

The center said the community has a responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 and interact with the environment carefully.

“If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home,” the release said.

People should practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face covering whenever possible, the release said.

“If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician via phone or virtual visit for treatment recommendations,” the health center said.