Hours after announcing the county's 19th case, the Polk County Health Center confirmed 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Polk County this evening, making the county's total 29.
According to a Wednesday, July 8, news release, one patient contracted the virus as a result of travel outside the region. The other nine cases are direct contacts to a previously reported positive case.
The health center said all 10 new patients “are currently at home in isolation.”
“As with all positive cases, the Polk County Health Center contact tracing staff will be daily monitoring individuals for COVID-19 symptoms throughout the isolation period,” the release said.
The release said everyone who may have come into contact with the individuals while infectious have been contacted and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by health center staff.
“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” Polk County Health Center Administrator Michelle Morris said in the release. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face covering whenever possible.”
The health center encourages local residents to wash their hands, practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick.
“Additionally, we encourage all residents to wear a face covering while in public areas, especially when social distancing may be difficult,” the release said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. If symptoms develop, people should seek medical attention, the release said.
“COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the health center said in the release. “It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.”
For more information, please visit the Polk County Health Center website at polkcountyhealthcenter.org.
