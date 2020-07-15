The Polk County Health Center confirmed 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Polk County Wednesday, July 15, bringing the total to 57 cases.
The additional cases have been traced to a Polk County gathering of less than 200 people, a news release said. The release did not provide details about the event.
The release said all people identified as possible contacts of the 16 cases will have an opportunity for testing by the health center in cooperation with a Citizens Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing site.
“All those who may have come into contact with the individuals while infectious are being notified and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center contact tracing staff,” the release said.
The center released the following public exposure incidents in connection with the cases:
Friday, July 3 — Brenda’s Café, Bolivar, from 11 a.m. to noon (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)
Thursday, July 9 — Rooster’s BBQ, Bolivar, at 11:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)
Friday, July 10 — Woods Supermarket, Bolivar, at 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Saturday, July 11 — Bruce and LeAN Auction and Appraisals, Hedgewood Street location, 9 to 11:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14 — Fast and Friendly, Broadway and Rt. D location, between 7 and 7:30 a.m. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked).
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor or symptoms, the release said. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
“As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the release said.
The health center reminded the community to practice hand washing and social distancing and said people should stay home if sick.
“Additionally, we encourage all residents to wear a face covering while in public areas, especially when social distancing may be difficult,” the release said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
“If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention,” the release said.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the release said. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
People with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physicians via phone or
virtual visit for treatment recommendations.
“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center Administrator, said in the release. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, please stay home. We will slow the spread of the virus if we all practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face covering whenever in a public location.”
For more information, visit the Polk County Health Center website at polkcountyhealthcenter.org.
