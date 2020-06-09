*Editor’s note: The Polk County Health Center’s release was received after press time Tuesday, June 9. As a result, the Wednesday, June 10, issue of the newspaper reports the county has only four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Tuesday evening, June 9, the Polk County Health Center announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county — bringing Polk County’s total to seven.
The announcement came just two days after the health center shared information on the county’s fourth confirmed case.
The patients, who are Polk County residents, are currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.
“The cases are a result of exposure to a positive contact from domestic travel,” the release said.
More than 50 individuals have been in contact with the new cases while infectious, the release said.
Those people have been contacted and will be monitored through quarantine measures for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team.
“It is important to remember that we should interact with our environment as if we are sick or those around us are sick,” Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator, said in the release. “If you are sick, please stay home to protect your friends and neighbors.”
The health center’s investigation revealed public notification of potential exposures is warranted for the following locations and times:
Saturday, June 6: Silo Golf and Country Club from 2-7 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
Sunday, June 7: Westlake Ace Hardware from 10-11 a.m. The case was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
Sunday, June 7: Hibbett Sports between noon and 5 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
Sunday, June 7: Bolivar Walmart between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
Tuesday, June 9: Hibbett Sports from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The case was not symptomatic and not masked at the time.
“Anyone who was at the above locations at the time of potential exposure is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said. “There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell, the release said.
If symptoms do develop, people should seek medical attention.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the release said. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a CMH doctor’s order. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms should complete a CMH virtual visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain the order. More information is available at citizensmemorial.com.
