As the Polk County Health Center continues to lead the county’s fight against an outbreak of the new coronavirus, the organization released new guidelines for residents who have recently traveled out of the area.
“Due to the recent events and increased transmission of the coronavirus across the nation, we would ask that you and those who traveled with you would self-quarantine for a period of 14 days,” PCHC said in a Thursday, March 19, news release. “This is a precautionary measure and recommendation from the Polk County Health Center and the City of Bolivar.”
The recommendation comes with the knowledge some residents may have recently traveled out of the Southwest Missouri region or the state, the release said.
As of press time Tuesday, the center said Polk County had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
