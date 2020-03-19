As the Polk County Health Center continues to lead the county’s fight against an outbreak of the new coronavirus, the organization released new guidelines for residents who have recently traveled out of the area.
“Due to the recent events and increased transmission of the coronavirus across the nation, we would ask that you and those who traveled with you would self-quarantine for a period of 14 days,” PCHC said in a Thursday, March 19, news release. “This is a precautionary measure and recommendation from the Polk County Health Center and the City of Bolivar.”
The recommendation comes with the knowledge some residents may have traveled out of the Southwest Missouri region or the state during the past week, the release said.
Health center adjusts services
The health center also said Thursday it will close its lobby for the next 14 days “to adhere to national and state recommendations.”
“Limited services will be available at our drive-thru window and by appointment with our
providers, as needed,” the release said.
Those services available through the drive-thru include water testing, birth certificates, death certificates, well and septic permits and Women, Infant and Children check pick up.
Local residents can set appointments for the free clinic, women’s health and immunizations.
Several services are suspended for the next 14 days, including foot care, fingerprinting, STD testing and lab testing.
For questions or more information regarding the travel recommendation, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.