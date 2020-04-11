Health center shares more info about county’s COVID-19 case

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
After the Polk County Health Center announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 earlier this week, the center has shared more information.
In a Tuesday, April 7, news release, the center said the case is travel related.
Health center educator Carol Bookhout told the BH-FP Tuesday afternoon the person had traveled to another state.
“The patient, a Polk County resident, has been at home in isolation and monitoring symptoms since being tested, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the release said.
Bookhout said the center isn’t concerned about the person having spread the virus.
The release said the person didn’t have contact with others during the illness “due to the proactive steps this patient took once being tested.”
Bookhout provided more clarity Tuesday afternoon.
“When the case arrived in Polk County from their travel, they sought care from a provider, followed the precautionary procedures, received testing and then immediately went to the residence and has remained there,” she said.
Bookhout said the patient lives alone and was not in public while symptomatic.
She said the person took “self-care measures while remaining in quarantine.”
“They did not require treatment or hospitalization,” Bookhout added.
In the release, health center administrator Michelle Morris said “the patient did exactly what was asked to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.”
The center said it will not release identifying information to protect the patient’s right to privacy. Bookhout declined to answer questions about the person’s age, gender and area of the county where the person lives.
According to a post on the health center’s Facebook page, Polk County still had just one confirmed positive case of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 10.
The center said 226 Polk Countians had been tested at Citizens Memorial Hospital facilities, with 209 negative results. There were 16 test results pending.
The release said people who suspect they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should call their health care providers before seeking care.
“It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a healthcare facility,” the release said.
CMH is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a doctor’s order, the release said. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms can call the CMH COVID-19 hotline at 328-4300. More information is available at citizensmemorial.com.
