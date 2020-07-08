The Polk County Health Center shared multiple public exposures from COVID-19 positive individuals.
According to a Wednesday, July 8, health center news release, the two cases “reside in other jurisdictions.” They visited the local establishments while infectious, symptomatic and unmasked, the release said.
Before being diagnosed, the two people visited the following Polk County locations:
Tuesday, June 30
Smith’s Restaurant, Bolivar, between noon and 1 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.
Westlake Ace Hardware,Bolivar, between 1 and 2 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.
C & C Farm and Home, Bolivar, between 1 and 2 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.
Thursday, July 2
A variety of flea markets and thrift stores in Bolivar were visited between 1 and 4 p.m., infectious and symptomatic, not masked.
“The case was unable to specifically identify the locations,” the release said.
Monday, July 6
Dollar General, Humansville, afternoon hours, specific time unknown, infectious and symptomatic, not masked.
“Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms,” the release said. “There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.”
The center said the community has a responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 and interact with the environment carefully.
“If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home,” the release said.
People should practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face covering whenever possible, the release said.
“If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your primary care physician via phone or virtual visit for treatment recommendations,” the health center said.
Center announces new county cases
In a pair of news releases Tuesday afternoon, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8, the health center announced three new positive COVID-19 cases for Polk County.
The releases said all three people are currently home in isolation following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The center’s epidemiology team has contacted individuals who have come into direct contact with the positive cases while infectious, the releases said.
All those in quarantine will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by health center staff, the releases said.
The “source of exposure for the 17th case is undetermined at this time,” a release said.
The 18th case resulted from work-related travel exposure, a release said, with the place of employment located outside Polk County.
The latest case resulted from direct contact with an active positive case, a release said.
There are no public exposures to announce with the three latest positive cases, the releases said.
