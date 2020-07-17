Mrs. Helen L. Emshwiller, 94, of Fair Play passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Ellensburg, Washington, to Bert K. and Jessie May Abbott Hunter.
She was united in marriage to William “Buster” A. Emshwiller on Jan. 21, 1947, and to this union two children were born.
She helped Buster run the MFA Service Station in Fair Play until retirement in 1988. She is a longtime member of the Bismont Missionary Baptist Church.
Helen was a good mom and grandma, and loved her family very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Larry Emshwiller; two sisters, Frances Hunter and Ruth Coleman; and three brothers, Franklin, Bill and Dale Hunter.
Helen is survived by her daughter, LuAnn Redburn of Fair Play; two granddaughters, Alicia Zanatta and husband Chris, and Amber Christakos and Joshua Sicard, all of Fair Play; five great-grandchildren, Owen Snell and wife Jena of Branson, Selena Christakos, Praley and Moxley Zanatta, and Aaliyah Sicard, all of Fair Play; and one great-great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Joe Hunter and wife Bettie of Bolivar, and Max Hunter and wife Gayla of Stockton; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Pitts Chapel with Bro. Mike Bruce officiating. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
