Help on the way

After weeks of planning, the Polk County Commission is ready to start passing out grants from the $3,771,719 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds it received last month.
According to a news release, the commission will accept the first round of applications until Friday, June 19, and will allocate 60%, or around $2,263,031, of the funds by Friday, July 10.
“Initially, for the first round of funding, local governments, public entities and political subdivisions will be eligible to submit an application,” the release said.
Those groups generally include counties, cities, towns, villages and special districts, like school, water, fire protection, road, park and airport districts.
Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock said locally, it also includes Polk County’s E-911 Central Dispatch and Citizens Memorial Hospital, which are tax-based.
Hancock said the county itself can benefit from the money.
“We have incurred some COVID expenses,” he said. “Actually, it’s not that many dollars. Most of our stuff is pretty limited, some PPE and cleaning supplies.”
The 17-page applications, which Hancock called intensive, must also meet some additional requirements, the release said.
The first round of grants can only cover expenses or costs already incurred from Sunday, March 1, through Sunday, May 31, and must satisfy the requirements of the CARES Act and U.S. Department of Treasury guidance.
Also, Hancock said entities can’t use the funds for previously budgeted items.
“If it was in your budget to begin with, you can’t use this money for it,” he said. Hancock said the first round of grants is, in essence, “reimbursement only.”
“It’s something that’s already been spent,” he said. “The reimbursement should be pretty simple.”
Applying entities must submit “sufficient supporting documentation, such as invoices, receipts and proof of payment,” the release said.
Once applications come in, Hancock said Polk County’s commissioners will review and evaluate the information.
While some counties are relying on the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments or advisory councils to pass out money, he said the county’s three commissioners, including Kyle Legan, Rex Austin and Hancock himself, would review the applications and award grants in Polk County.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to have to be the three of us who make the decision,” Hancock said. “That’s who the state put in charge of it. The three of us. We have to be the final voice.”
Those who would make up an advisory council would likely be those applying for the grants themselves, he added.
The release said award recipients “will be required to enter into a written agreement with the county prior to disbursement of awarded funds.”
Depending upon the number of applications received and amount of funds awarded in the first round of grants, there’s the potential for additional rounds of funding, the release said.
Unlike the first round, which focuses on past spending, Hancock said a second round of grants, likely to open in August, “may focus on the future.”
Hancock said the commission may expand the application process for the remaining $1,508,688 to not-for-profits and small businesses, depending on the amount of applications in the first round and the spread of the virus.
“What if another round of this COVID-19 comes around? I don’t know,” he said.
Hancock said he’s not exactly sure how this process will go when all is said and done.
“I don’t have any idea of what this is going to look like until we get this first round done,” he said. “We have some idea, but it’s something none of us have ever done.”
Throughout the pandemic, federal and state governments have taken on unique challenges with new solutions, Hancock said.
“They’ve never done anything like this before,” he said. “But there’s a lot of things we haven’t seen before.”
Hancock didn’t sugar coat the days ahead for the commission.
“It’s a tough deal, really tough,” he said. “I don’t want to be in the job of picking winners or losers.”
And, it’s been a long process to even get to this point, Hancock said.
On Tuesday, April 28, Polk County “received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri State Treasurer regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds from the State of Missouri to Polk County,” the release said.
After approving and returning a certification for payment to the state, the county received its $3,771,719 on Wednesday, May 6.
Since word about the assistance hit, the commission has been working with the county’s attorney Travis Elliott, who’s also assisting 31 other counties, Hancock said.
“He’s the one who put all this together,” he said. “We wouldn’t have known how to move ahead without him.”
The release said the commission, alongside Elliott, reviewed the CARES Act fund requirements and guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, worked to identify community priorities and developed an application process over the past three weeks.
“We want to make sure we do it right,” Hancock said. “And we want to make sure the money gets where it needs to be.”
More about CARES funding
According to the release, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act on Friday, March 27, establishing and appropriating $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses based on the requirements of the CARES Act requirements and United States Department of Treasury guidance,” the release said.
CARES Act funds can cover “necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19,” the release said.
As Hancock said, those expenses cannot “be accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 for the government” and must hit from Sunday, March 1, until Wednesday, Dec. 30.
“Expenditures must be used for actions taken to respond to the public health emergency,” the release said. “Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the CARES Act.”
The release said the expenditures must also be “reasonably necessary.”
For more information, visit the U.S. Treasury website at home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares.
