Herbert D. Boyle, age 85, of Wheatland passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was born April 28, 1936, at Plattsburg, the son of Herbert N. and Thelma Newby Boyle.
He had served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Superior Asphalt for several years prior to his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years, Dolores J. Boyle, in 2006.
Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Sharitz and Scott of Wheatland and Brenda Boyle of Kansas City; one sister, Betty Bresette of Plano, Texas; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the chapel with Bro. Tony Long officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery at Avery, north of Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.