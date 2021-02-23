Herbert Wilson, 92, of Humansville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home in Humansville. Herbert was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Jacksboro, Tennessee, to Sam and Bessie Clark Wilson.
When Herbert came of age, he joined the U.S. Army and served in World War II as a medical technician from Oct. 4, 1946, until March 1948. After he came back home, he became a machinist and enjoyed every minute.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Charles Wilson, Larry Wilson and Brenda Wilson; his two brothers and sister, Jim Wilson, Don Wilson and Shirley Yaeger.
Herbert is survived by six children, Peggy Hawn of Holt, Dale Wilson of Elk Creek, Loretta Simmons of Arnold, Betty George of Humansville, Patricia Wilson of Buffalo and Dorothy Ross of St. Louis; 20 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many caring friends.
Herbert was a loving father and grandfather. We celebrate his wonderful life and will always cherish the many happy memories.
