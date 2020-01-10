Herman Boyde “Butch” Mincks, 85, of Bolivar passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his daughters’ home in Bolivar surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Cherry Crest.
On April 21, 1958, he married Virginia Denney in Kansas City.
Butch joined the Army in 1956 and was stationed in Germany. The night of his return from Germany is when he met Virginia.
Butch did construction for several years in Springfield before changing his profession. In 1978, he joined his brother Bill at Bill’s Feed in Bolivar and worked alongside Bill, Kenny and Paul for 34 years before his retirement. Butch and his brother Paul hauled many loads of hay and grain from Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Butch enjoyed race car racing (especially great-nephew Zach), playing cards (pitch was his favorite) and spending time with family and friends.
Butch was saved at a young age at the Mt. Edna Baptist Church and was baptized at Jefferson Bridge on Pomme de Terre River. He was a member at Mt. Edna for many years but later moved his membership to Salem Missionary Baptist Church, where his current membership was.
Butch was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, father Lester Mincks, mother Eula Mincks, son Randy Nichols, sisters Bertha Jarvis, Chestine Ahart, Rose Kirby, brothers Leonard Mincks, Wilard Mincks, Cheslie Mincks, Leslie Mincks and his twin brother, Loyde Mincks.
Butch is survived by his very special daughter Michelle “Shelly” Mincks-Hopkins and husband Jason, who for the past six years devoted her life to taking care of her Daddy. She was the apple of his eye and he was always her Knight in Shining Armor. He is also survived by daughter Debbie Stiles and husband Mike and his very special grandson Jonas Redd who was papa’s pride and joy. When Jonas was younger you would rarely find one without the other. Papa taught Jonas many things at a young and was a huge impact on making him the man he is today. Also surviving are grandchildren Kim Segui (Dario), Jeff Stiles, Nicole Boyington (Drew), Nicholas Nichols, Chris Lewis, Kalila Bayer, Stephen Redd (Maria), Levi (Tori) Hopkins, Kylee Hopkins and Ashley Hopkins; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Neal and brothers Paul Mincks, L. J. Mincks, Kenny (Sue) Mincks, Bill (Emma) Mincks; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Beverly Nichols, who was like a daughter to Butch, other relatives and many numerous friends.
Visitation for Butch will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Butler Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.
