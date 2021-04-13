Herman Lee Burns, 93 years of age, passed from this life on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Buffalo. He was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Atoka, Oklahoma, to his parents James and Rosie Williams Burns.
Herman was in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following his service in the military, he had a career in trucking.
Herman was married to Joyce Alyce Flohr on March 3, 1951. From this union their children were born, Robert, Vickie, Rick, Kathy, Brad and Randy Burns.
Herman spent most of his time with his family doing the things that he loved, fishing and racing. Herman was also a member of the Elma Dirt Track Racing Hall of Fame.
Herman was preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Randy, sister Pearline Stafford, brothers Homer Lee Burns, Cleo Burns, his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Vickie (Mark) Schopper, Rick Burns, Kathy (Larry) Zeolia and Brad (Shary) Burns. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.
A final salute will be rendered at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, April 16, escorted by the Warriors’ Watch Riders. Full military honors will be given at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 16, where he will be laid to rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.