For Bolivar High School senior Peter Bowling, the 2019-20 spring track season was his final chance to leave a mark on a team he’s proudly been a part of.
Along with in-person education, all spring sports seasons and practices were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, according to a Missouri State High School Activities Association announcement, there could be hope for athletes like Bowling to compete again this summer, under the condition in-person summer school is also permitted.
“Dependent upon approval from local and state health officials, the MSHSAA Board voted to make the summertime dead period and the summer limits on contact optional for the summer of 2020,” the announcement reads.
For Bowling, who missed the first part of last fall’s cross country season due to illness, missing track this spring has affected him deeply.
“Missing this season is sad,” he said. “... I was looking forward to this season and finishing my high school career strong. I had some goals for the mile and 2-mile (races) this year.”
It’s a strange feeling, the Southwest Baptist University signee said, watching the seasons change while not being with his team.
“It is weird not being at practice,” Bowling said. “Liberator Track has never canceled for anything during my career until COVID-19. I remember practicing in the rain and bitterly cold temperatures throughout my career.”
Seeing the district’s seniors graduate and leave without a final spring season has been difficult for R-1 activities director Todd Schrader.
“That closure is important for them,” Schrader said.
It’s also why Schrader said he’s now hopeful those seniors and their underclassmen teammates could retake the field this summer.
Schrader said MSHSAA’s announcement means athletes could compete in June and July.
“If we are allowed to do summer school then MSHSAA will allow us to have contact with kids,” Schrader said. “If we aren't, then they’re going to frown on you having contact in the summer. I know there are quite a few schools that would like to have a summer schedule if MSHSAA allows that.”
That’s an important opportunity for the school’s senior athletes, Schrader said. MSHSAA rules allow high school competitors eight semesters of elilgibilty. Since the spring season didn’t take place, they’d be able to compete this summer.
A summer competitive season would look different than a normal spring season, Schrader said. It might feature just a handful of events, because not all schools might want to participate.
“It'd be a minimal games or contests for each sport,” Schrader said. “We’ll just build new schedules because some schools aren't going to want to be involved with it, and some may do it for some sports but not for other sports. Once we know if it’s something we’re going to do, I'll get busy putting things together.”
Those decisions will have to come after in-depth discussions with R-1 coaches and administrators in the coming weeks, he said.
Another factor to consider is that many spring sports athletes, who haven’t been able to practice as a team since March, will need time to readjust before jumping back on the field.
MSHSAA has also announced plans to waive its limitations on summer practice days, leaving the decision up to each school district. Schrader said that’s also a decision that will come from coaches and administrators.
“That's why the conditioning side of it is important, too,” Schrader said. “If this happens, we’ll need to take days to get those kids back to competitive level so they can compete.”
Bowling told the BH-FP in March he was prepared for whatever the future holds.
“The first way I am coping with it is knowing God has a plan for this mess,” Bowling said. “He never does anything for no reason. The second way I am coping with it is by looking to the future. I will be starting a college running career as an SBU Bearcat. I am looking forward to it.”
