Howard Clinton Rowan Jr., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Clinton was born in Aldrich on April 21, 1933, to Howard Clinton Rowan and Wanda Inez Rowan.
He grew up on a 100-acre farm near Aldrich, where he helped with the farming and milking. Clinton graduated from Dadeville High School in 1951 as salutatorian of his class.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. After basic training, Clinton was sent to Korea, where he served in the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Unit until he was discharged in April 1955.
Clinton married Joyce Ellen Stephens on May 27, 1955. From this union, they had two children, Stephen Howard Rowan and Anita Ellen Rowan. Clinton and Joyce were married 36 years until Joyce’s passing. They enjoyed square dancing and traveling together. They purchased a 60-acre farm in 1967 where Clinton lived until his death. He loved his 100-year-old farmhouse and farm.
Clinton was a correction officer at the U.S. Prison Medical Center for 18 years. He then sold insurance and raised cattle until his retirement.
Clinton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce, of 36 years; son Stephen; parents Howard and Inez; and sister Nancy Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Anita Watson and husband Brent; sister Ann Lemieux and husband Al; four grandchildren, Ashley Rowan and husband Greg, Justin Rowan and wife Jordan, James Watson and wife Brooke, and Scott Watson; stepdaughter Laura Johnson and husband Cotton; and 17 great-grandchildren. Clinton is also survived by his devoted companion of 18 years, Alice Detherage. Clinton will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Clinton’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be mailed to the funeral home, Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove MO, 65604.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.