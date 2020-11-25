Humansville nursing home battles COVID-19 outbreak

The Polk County Health Center announced a sudden increase in the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths tied to a nursing home in Humansville.
According to a social media post shared on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, the health center learned of COVID-19 cases at the Northwood Hills Care Center, located at 800 N. Arthur Street in Humansville, earlier this week.
“After assessing the situation, we have updated totals for our county,” the health center post stated. “We appreciate the diligent efforts and cooperation from staff and administration to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported, increasing the county’s total to 29 deaths.
The post said one death tied to Northwood Hills had been previously reported by the health center.
The center added 45 new cases to the county’s total, making Polk County’s total caseload 1,777. The post said five resident cases and three staff cases were previously reported, as well.
The county’s active cases jumped to 165 with the addition of 23 resident cases.
The health center also posted a statement released by Frank Reed, Northwood Hill’s executive director.
According to Reed’s statement, Northwood Hill’s first COVID-19 case was detected Monday, Nov. 2.
Since that time, the center has had 53 total COVID-19 cases among residents and 21 total cases among associates, Reed said in the statement.
Currently, there are 23 active cases in the residential population, with two people hospitalized, and two active cases among staff members, Reed said.
There have been seven COVID-19 deaths among residents, Reed said, as well as one death among the center’s associates.
“Our hearts are broken by the loss of residents and one of our team members,” Reed said. “We are a family here, and we grieve alongside their loved ones.”
In total, 39 residents and staff members have recovered, per Reed’s statement.
“Any resident who tests positive is isolated in the facility, and associates who test positive only return to work once CDC guidelines for returning to work have been met,” Reed said.
He said Northwood Hills’ residents and associates are tested twice per week.
“Residents are monitored throughout the day and night, and associates are screened when they arrive and leave,” he said.
Reed said Northwood Hills’ associates — which he said have worked hard and “go above and beyond each day” — have followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We continue to work closely with the Polk County Health Center, the Missouri Department of Health and the Agency for Health Care Administration as our associates battle COVID-19,” Reed said.
He said visitation at Northwood Hills is restricted, but staff members can coordinate video or phone calls with residents.
The center stays in consistent communication with the residents’ loved ones and welcomes questions, Reed said.
“We are thankful for the support and prayers from the community during this difficult time,” Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.