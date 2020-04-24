All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Seven thirty. Where are the kids?
I know it is early, but typically a few are already here just waiting for my doors to open. Oh, who am I kidding, they still have time. They won’t be late, but what if they are? I tell myself not to panic, yet here I am thinking of who will get an eighth hour after today.
Seven fifty-five. The kids still aren’t here, nor the teachers. Where is everyone? Am I just going to be an empty school building?
My halls are silent. I miss the laughing, the crying, the running, the walking. I miss hearing all the juicy gossip the seventh-graders have to offer. I know everyone and everything, yet here I am alone. I can't wait for my kids to come back. I miss them.
It’s been two weeks already, I am starting to think they will never come back. Will I be alone forever?
My doors have remained locked and my bells have stayed on in hopes someone will remember me. I keep waiting and waiting, but no one ever comes.
My rooms stay empty and cold. I am starting to forget what my children look like even though I have watched them grow.
As the season changes, I feel the school year coming to an end and I have yet to see the children. I worry the oldest ones won’t walk across the stage. I worry my time has come to an end. The last time I saw them I didn’t even get a goodbye.
Cheyanne Poterbin is a senior at Halfway High School. She wrote this in response to an assignment given by creative writing teacher Carol Brakebill. The class was asked to express what the empty school building was thinking and feeling as it stood empty during the COVID-19 crisis.
