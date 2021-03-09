Icel Lee Richter, age 94, died peacefully in her home in Weaubleau on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, following a short illness.
She was born Jan. 24, 1927, near Elkton. Because she was born during an ice storm, her parents named her Icel. She lived in the Weaubleau community all her life, graduating from Weaubleau High School in 1944.
Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Elzie D. Richter, at Fort Scott, Kansas, on May 6. They were married 70 years before his passing in 2015.
Icel was proud of being a farm wife/mother, helping with farm chores and maintaining financial records. She was employed as secretary for Weaubleau school for 22 years, starting in 1965.
Over the years, Icel and Elzie enjoyed traveling with their square dance club, stopping to dance at various locations across the country. They also enjoyed their trips to Branson's Treasure Lake in their camper. Icel loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Weaubleau Baptist Church.
Among her many hobbies were stamp/coin collecting and gardening, still planting a garden last spring. Icel enjoyed working crossword and other types of puzzles, keeping her mind sharp until the end. She rarely missed “Jeopardy,” “Dr. Phil” or “Judge Judy.”
Icel Richter is survived by daughter Terry (Larry) Reno of Kearney and daughter Jo Ann Zimmerman and companion Ben Cunard, Ozark. Her grandchildren are Clint (Melissa) Reno, Excelsior Springs, Kelli Quinn, Smithville, Trisha Martin, Bolivar, and Jodi (Robb) James, Rockwall, Texas, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Beverly Dickey, sister-in-law Georgia Blackwell, as well as a host of many relatives and friends.
Icel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elzie, her parents, Oliver and Oleva Blackwell, grandson Wade Zimmerman, sister Nina Miller, brothers Danny and Dale Blackwell, and nephew Donnie Vaughn.
Graveside services were at Robinson Cemetery on Monday, March 8, with the Rev. Kenyon Papen officiating. Burial was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robinson Cemetery, PO Box 122, Collins MO 64738, or Compassus Hospice, 230 Business MO-13, Ste #2, Osceola MO 64776.
