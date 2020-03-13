Ila N. McClelland Kieferle was born on a farm near Clements, Kansas, on Sept. 16, 1929, to Horace Lee McClelland and Ila Nadine Booth McClelland.
Ila passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Buffalo.
Ila was raised in the Homestead and Matfield Green, Kansas areas. She graduated from Matfield Green High School with the class of 1947.
Ila was united in marriage to Ronald C. Kieferle on Jan. 13, 1951.
After Ronald’s discharge from the United States Army the couple moved to Peabody, Kansas, in 1953.
Ila worked at the Peabody State Bank for 36 years, retiring in 1989.
The couple moved to Bolivar in 1995 to be near family.
Ila was a member of the Mt. Gilead Methodist Church and the Bolivar Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She leaves to mourn her passing nephews Bob McClelland, David and Patti McClelland, Allen and Debbie McClelland, nieces Carol and Gary Ballard, Phyllis and Ed Goettee, and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, Kansas. The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church. Burial will be at noon Saturday, April 18, at Prairie Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
