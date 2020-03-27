Irene Tinsley, 89, passed away on Monday, March 23, at Northwood Hills Care Center in Humansville.
Irene was born at the family farm near Rosebud on Aug. 10, 1930, to Samuel David and Mary Purdin Anderson.
She was united in marriage to Joe W. Tinsley on March 17, 1951, and to this union three daughters were born, Ella Jean and husband John Nelson of Dunnegan, Vonna and husband Mike Jones of Bolivar, and Kathy and husband Joe DuBose of Humansville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; siblings Rolla Anderson, Virginia Warren, Sue Garretson and her twin sister, Iris Marcene Steffens; son-in-law Don Bauer; and grandson Scott Craven.
Irene is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, as well as grandchildren Alicia, LeAnn, Nathan, Courtney, Corey, Kevin, John Jr., Rhonda, Melissa and Daniel; her sisters Phyllis Howard and Eugenia Hale; sister-in-law Juanita Anderson; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
As a teenager, Irene gave her heart to the Lord at church camp, was a faithful member of Rondo Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted. Serving the Lord was always first and foremost in her heart, whether it be by taking the neighborhood children to Sunday school and church, teaching Bible school or helping care for family, friends and neighbors.
Irene loved her family and enjoyed spending time gathered around the dining table together.
A graveside service for Irene Tinsley was Thursday, March 26, at Humansville Cemetery in Humansville. Memorial contributions can be made in Irene's honor to Citizens Memorial Home Health Services.
