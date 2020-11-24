On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Irvin Lee Priest passed away at age 73. Irvin was born Jan. 1, 1947, to Howard and Lorena Parrish Priest.
Irvin lived all over the U.S. and had various career paths ranging from meat cutter, to pastor, to web designer.
His last few years were spent in Bolivar. Irvin was always one to make you laugh and bring a little joy to the everyday. His favorite response to “how are you doing” was, without fail, “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his son, Christopher Priest. He is survived by his daughter, Phaedra Tate and husband Barry Tate, their children, Preston and Lydia Tate, Celina and Jonathan Brant, and Jonathan Tate, and brothers Leon and wife Nadine and Ron Priest. His funny hats and quirky smile will always be missed.
