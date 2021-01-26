Iva “Dolores” Scroggins passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, of a short illness. She is survived by two daughters, Pat Noble and husband Dan of Springfield, and Joy Ladd of Springfield, as well as two grandchildren, Taylor and Preston Ladd of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ralph; two grandchildren, Tammy and Scotty Foster; as well as her parents, eight sisters and three brothers.
A graveside service will be at a later date.
