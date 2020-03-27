Iva Mae Cansler was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Hickory County. Her parents were Mertie Magdalene and Harvey Francis Lightfoot.
Iva and her late husband, Johnny, graduated from Goodson High School in 1944 and were married shortly thereafter. They lived together as loving husband and wife until 2017, 74 wonderful years.
Iva’s life was focused on family, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and Johnny were both active in the Bolivar United Methodist Church, especially The Builders Sunday School Class, but also participated in evening activities at Berean Baptist.
Son Ron and wife Debbie live in Joplin. Grandchildren are Molly Dates and husband Jason, Gabe Cansler and wife Colleen, and Adam Cansler, all of Denver, and five great-grandchildren, Treyson, Addison, and Josselyn Cansler, Eleana and Penelope Dates.
Daughter Patsy and husband Larry Hofstetter live in Bolivar. Grandchildren are Sarah Parrott and husband Sam of Knob Noster, Jennifer Noteware and husband Todd, and John Hofstetter and wife Melanie of Bolivar. Great-grandchildren are Rylee, Levi and Reagan Parrott in Knob Noster, Hannah Noteware and Avery Hofstetter of Bolivar.
Daughter Debi and husband Steve Koelkebeck live in Joplin with their son Benjamin.
Iva was the oldest of three children. Her sister Erma recently passed away; her brother Mervin and wife Glenda live in the Branson area.
No services are currently planned. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, on Thursday, March 26. A memorial service may be planned at a future date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.