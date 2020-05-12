Ivan Rymes, 94, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility in Bolivar.
Ivan was born on May 11, 1926, to live a life dedicated to God, whom he loved. He was born into the Kingdom of God on his birthday, May 11, 2020, to rejoice in the Lord for eternity.
Ivan was the husband of Roberta June Montgomery, sharing 70 years of marriage.
Ivan was the second born identical twin in Hickman, Nebraska, on the family farm on May 11, 1926, to Albert William Rymes and Marguerite Mokma Rymes.
He attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, California, and received his Master of Divinity from San Anselmo Theological Seminary in 1953 and a Doctor of Divinity in 1986.
He proudly served his country in the Pacific fleet in World War II with his twin brother Ervin Rymes on the USS Tucson.
Ivan served the Lord through ministry in many different churches, spreading the gospel in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.
For leisure, Ivan enjoyed HAM radio operation, as well as working in radio stations as an FM installer and disc jockey. He also greatly enjoyed camping and traveling, having a special fondness for his summer abroad in Scotland and Australia.
Our father taught us by word and example to experience life in the moment and to fully embrace every opportunity that life presents. Ivan was truly present to all with whom he ministered, counseled, and he truly loved everyone he met. As a family, we played together, made music together, vacationed together, and most importantly, worshiped together.
Ivan was preceded in death by his son, Martin Rymes, as well as his grandson, Chalán Rymes. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ervin Rymes and sister Joanne Rijmes, as well as his parents, Albert and Marguerite Rymes.
Ivan is survived by his wife, June Rymes, as well as his children Susan Holler and husband Mike, daughter-in-law Kathy Rymes, Martin’s spouse, and Stan Rymes and wife Ana. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Ivan will be 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, May 14, and 1 to 1:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Butler Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crestview Cemetery, Bolivar.
