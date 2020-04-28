Jack Durbin, 89, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home of Mt. Vernon, with loved ones at his side.
He was born May 25, 1930, in Springfield, to Leo and Nell Dickens Durbin. He was raised in the Morrisville area and graduated from Morrisville High School in 1949.
Jack accepted Christ and was baptized in 1946. At the time of his death, he was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
Jack loved to work, he was truly a “Jack of all trades.” He enjoyed many careers after returning home from serving in the Army during the Korean War. For years, he was self-employed doing contract work in the Polk County area. His last and one of his most enjoyed jobs was working for the Polk County Sheriff’s Department as a court security guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Durbin; and one brother, Bill Durbin.
Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; two daughters, Cindy Bentzinger and husband Bentley of Springfield and Robin Morris and husband Leslie of Humansville; one son, Richard Durbin and wife Sylvia of New Franklin; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dick Durbin and wife Edna of Springfield, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Friends and family may call at their own convenience from noon until 7 p.m Wednesday, April 29, in the funeral home. Jack will be laid to rest at Robberson Prairie Cemetery, Willard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the youth program at Berean Baptist Church in Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
