Jack R. Burrell, 85, of Bolivar passed away on Sunday night, Feb. 9, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Jack Roger Burrell was born Oct. 12, 1934, to Wesley Hall and Audwene (Boos) Burrell. He was raised Humansville.
Jack met his love, Twila Fern Durnell, in Weaubleau. They married on April 8, 1961, and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Jack was a proud sergeant in the Army Reserve Battery B.
One of his first jobs was hauling milk for PET Milk Co. Jack and Twila then purchased the Texaco Station in Humansville, which they ran for seven years. After selling the station, Jack served as the custodian at Humansville Schools for 28 years, knowing each of his students by name and keeping up with many of them following their graduation.
A member of the First Christian Church, Jack professed his faith in October of 1965.
Many still today reminisce about Jack’s powerful pitching ability while playing fast pitch softball, which he played well into his 50s. Jack enjoyed gardening, fishing and collecting arrowheads, as well as going to garage sales and swap meets. Jack never met a stranger; more than anything he enjoyed visiting with people.
Jack is survived by his wife, Twila, of Bolivar; his son Jack and wife Pam of Springfield; his grandson, Wesley Burrell and wife, Whitney, and great-grandson, Hudson.
A visitation to honor Jack’s life was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. A graveside funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery, north of Weaubleau.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humansville Schools athletic fund, 300 N. Oak, Humansville MO 65674.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at CMHCF and CMH for their kindness and care.
