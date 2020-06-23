Jackie Bays, 68, of Halfway passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in his home.
He was born July 29, 1951, in Springfield to Clarence and Rosa Bays.
He was united in marriage to Janet Harris on May 6, 1988.
Jackie was saved at Van Town Missionary Baptist Church in 1965, under Bro. Abe Wagner’s preaching, and was called to preach a few years later. He was ordained a few years back. He is a member of Fair Play Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kent Bays.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Bays of the home; two sisters, Janice Powell (John) and Gloria Fay Simpson, all of Bolivar; four brothers, Larry Bays and Garry Bays (Bonnie), all of Bolivar, Rodney Bays and Alan Bays (Sheila), all of Halfway; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Pitts Chapel, with Bro. Byron Willis officiating. Burial was at Schofield Cemetery, Halfway. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.