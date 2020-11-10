Jackie Coleman Gibbens was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Fairfield. He died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home in Strafford.
He retired from USDA, Department of Agriculture in 1995 but continued on with his love of farming until his death.
Jackie was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita, his parents, Coleman and Lena, and his brother, Leslie.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sue; children Jackie, Linda (Ron), Matt (Billie), LeaRae, Stephanie (Dirk) and Angela; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sister, Lora (Jerry); sister-in-law Kathy, along with a multitude of nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Lowry City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lowry City Cemetery Fund.
