James Brian Underdal, 62, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. James was born on March 28, 1958, to Austin and Helen Underdal.
He was a retired truck driver who liked to spend his time fishing at Stockton Lake.
James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by three brothers, Larry Underdal of Bolivar, Pete Underdal and wife Beth of Bolivar and Greg Underdal and wife Carol of Bolivar; he is also survived by a whole bunch of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for James will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.