James C. McCarty, 80, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Select Speciality Hospital, Springfield.
He was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Kansas City, to John Thomas and H. Marie Admires McCarty.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the National Guard.
He attended Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, was a member of the NARFE for 10 years and served as president, and had worked in security for the Olympics.
He was a foster parent for 20 years and fostered more than 100 children.
He moved to Hermitage in 2000 from Burien, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Allen W. McCarty, and a stepdaughter, Keila Maiden.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanettie McCarty of the home; one son, Victor McCarty of Springfield; two daughters, Constance Walraven of Seattle, Washington, and Barbara Anderson of Tyler, Texas; foster daughter, Jazzlynn Scharder of the home; one stepdaughter, Kimberly Day of Hermitage; adopted son, Joseph McCarty of Denver, Colorado; one stepson, James Maiden of Blue Springs; sister, Shirley Muralt of Auburn, Washington; 13 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several foster children.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with Pastor Jeff Cole officiating. Burial was in Cross Timbers Cemetery with military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.