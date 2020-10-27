James Edward Shade, 83, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Springfield.
He was born Sunday, Jan. 24, 1937, in Fair Grove to Connie Mae Yandell and Jackson Henry Shade.
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 1957, James and Twyla Ruth McMillian were united in marriage at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and to this union two children were born.
He was the owner and operator of Shades Excavation, as well as two restaurants.
James was a deacon of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, pheasant, quail or any bird hunting, southern gospel music and spending time with his friends and family.
James was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, one brother, John Lewis Shade, and two grandsons, Stevon Shade and Levin Teel.
He is survived by his two children, Anthony Shade (Stephanie) of Bolivar, and Tammy Teel (Chris) of Springfield; two sisters, Annilee Spellman (Jim) and Laura Glynn of Springfield; six grandchildren, Shane Shade (Ashley), Shayla Collins (Jacob), Ashley Chabrecek (Thomas), Nicole Rash (Chance), Levi Teel (Sarah) and Lydia Teel; six great-grandchildren, Aara, Abel, Breyden and Brody Shade, Wade Rush and Lawson Chabrecek and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 123 N. Canton Ave., Bolivar. Burial and military honors will be conducted at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the New Hope Mission Fund, 1420 Lakewood, Bolivar MO 65613. Online condolences may be made at klingnerfuneralhome.com.
