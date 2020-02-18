James “Jim” Ethmer Lynch, 87, of Dunnegan died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home. He had been ill since suffering a stroke.
He was born Feb. 1, 1933, in rural Fair Play, the fifth of seven children of William “Ethmer” and Ledra White Lynch. He moved to California at age 11 with his parents and siblings.
He married Geraldene “Jerrie” Golden Dixon on Aug. 3, 1951, in Visalia, California. They were married 68 years.
They had one daughter, Karen Diane Lynch.
James is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Korean Conflict.
After his military service, he worked as a mechanic and other jobs, but his true calling came when they moved to Badger, California, when he went into the cattle business.
James, Jerrie and Karen left California in March 1991 and arrived in Missouri, where they bought 486 acres and built a new brick home and continued his flourishing cattle business until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jerrie, who passed away Feb. 25, 2019; their daughter, Karen, who passed away March 23, 2011; two sisters, an infant sister and one brother.
He is survived by his grandson, LJ Ramsey and wife Angie; two great-grandsons, Orion and Aydin Ramsey, all of Dunnegan; two sisters, Sharyl Justice of Long View, Texas, and Luanna Leisure of Campbell, California; and many nieces and nephews.
A military service and burial was Monday, Feb. 17, at Hartley Cemetery in rural Fair Play.
