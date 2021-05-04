James “Jake” Kirby was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Ozark and passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home in Bolivar.
Jake was the third of six children born to James Nathan and Mary Almeda Staton Kirby. He attended school in Ozark, Spokane, Strafford and finished in Springfield. He also served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1964.
He met the love of his life, Jean Manes, and they married in his Savior’s presence on Oct. 12, 1967. Their love produced five children, James Sidney, Timothy Leon, Jeffery Todd, Rhonda Jean and Thomas Christopher.
Jake’s hobbies included working on the farm, in his shop and spending time with his family. He loved to laugh and have fun with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Virginia Sloan, Luella Kindred and Leon Kirby.
Jake is survived by his wife, Jean; his five children, Jim and Marlene of Bolivar, Tim and Michelle of Bolivar, Jeff and Christie of Olathe, Kansas, Rhonda of Bolivar and Chris and Alicia of Bolivar; 14 grandchildren, Shelbie, Mallory, Zachary, Trevor, Sydnee, Jessica, Nathan, Sean, Seth, Eli, Michael, Caleb, Hannah and Landon; nine great-grandchildren, Raeden, Jayse, Alec, Zoey, Paisley, Elliana, Jacklyn, Hayzel and Hudson; one brother, Charles and Kay Kirby of Pleasant Hope; one sister, Rose Nelson of Cape Fair; and several nieces and nephews. Jake was loved by many whom he loved back with his infectious smile and laugh.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, with Pastor Todd Harder officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
Memorial donations may be made to CMH Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.