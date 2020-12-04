James Lane Mitchell was born Aug. 10, 1948, to Marion and Betty Mitchell in Aldrich. He had three brothers and two sisters, Ronnie, Donnie, Kathy, Karel and Johnny.
The love of his life Linda; son Brian and wife Tara and their four kids, Conner, Logan, Owen and Elliana; many, many cousins that all would have a story about dad.
Jimmy, Dad, Pa, uncle, fat Albert to his farmland crew — no matter what you called him, you knew he had your back and was in your corner. He would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. One of the great ones.
Everyone has many stories of how dad touched their lives. Stories for his school days, nights at Norman’s garage not working on anything just talking and carrying on, fishing with him, going out on the lake in the pontoon boat and it always breaking down. He would claim never again but the next time we went out he was always there.
He was a great leader especially to the youth groups at Smithville First Christian Church. All of you meant the true world to him. He has stories on all of us. The church camps, haunted houses and mini golf trips. Over the last couple of years, we have got to do a lot together. Football and baseball games for Conner, Owen and Logan, concerts for Ellie. Dad's favorite day was the veterans breakfast at the kids’ elementary school. Well I am going on too long, Dad, we all love you and miss you so much. You will always be in each of hearts, and we all will try and live up to you.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.