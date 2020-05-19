James Loren Painter, 63, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after an almost two-year battle with cancer.
James was born in Morrisville on April 3, 1957, to Tobe and Leota Long Painter.
He was saved at a young age. He graduated from Marion C. Early in 1975.
He retired from Kirberg Roofing after 24 years as a journeyman roofer\crane operator. He was a member of Union Local 20. He was a jack-of-all-trades and always had an idea of how to make something better.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and anything that would allow him to be outdoors. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Leota Long Painter; brother Tobe Painter Jr., sister Cynthia Painter and granddaughter Kelsie Bingham.
James is survived by his loving wife, Sue, of 29 years; children Marty (Amy) Painter, Travis (Brenda) Painter, Lori Painter and Niki (Zach) Smith; grandchildren Tucker, Cody, Brooke, Gloria, Skyler, Sean, Bryce, T.J., Ryan, Emily, Jacob, Shawn and Michael; siblings Beatrice Blades, Mike (Ellen) Painter, Rex (Leora) Painter, Jeanie Painter and Bill (Laura) Painter; and also many extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, Bolivar.
A memorial service for James will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Butler Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior at 10. Burial will follow at Morrisville Cemetery.
