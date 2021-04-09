James Michael Dilday, age 59, was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was known affectionately by family and friends as “Bubba” and was born to Edgar and Patricia Dilday on April 14, 1961. He was raised and lived in Morrisville until his passing, where he attended Marion C. Early High School and graduated in the class of 1979.
For many years, he was self-employed as an exterminator, carpenter and helped in the family business. Bubba took great pride in the work and all the wonderful people he met through the years.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Altic, and daughter Micah Dilday; three grandchildren he loved to mischievously tease, Ashton Wilson, Anjelina Travis and Jaylyn Williams; his mother, Patricia Dilday; seven brothers and sisters, Mark (Nancy) Dilday, Laura (Bill) Painter, Lisa (Kevin) Wickwar, Katie (Andy) Sims, Bob (Tammy) Altic, John (Kathy) Altic and Andy (Kyle) Altic; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends that he loved as family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Dilday, son Thomas Wilson, daughter-in-law Nancy Wilson, grandson Hayden Wilson, son Justin Dilday and father- and mother-in-law Robert and Ruby Altic.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Stockton State Park North Shelter, Stockton. Anyone who knew and loved Bubba is welcome to come visit with friends, eat and share stories to celebrate his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.