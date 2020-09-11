James Milton Gardner, 75, of Humansville passed away on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.
James was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Durango, Colorado, to Milton W. and Frances M. Mothershead Gardner.
He married Barbara L. Howland on June 21, 1985, in Overland Park, Kansas. She survives.
James was a veteran of the United States Army, serving two and half years and attaining the rank of Captain as a Division Engineer.
Arrangements for James are under the care of Butler Funeral Home of Humansville.
